Girl, 14, suing state over `unlawful detention’

A 14-year-old girl is suing the State for in excess of $25 million in damages for what she said was her unlawful detention at the East La Penitence Police Station where she alleges being “subjected” among other things, to “sexual predatory advances” by female adult prisoners.

In the claim filed by the teen’s adult sister, she is seeking against the Childcare and Protection Agency and its Director Ann Greene; declarations that they breached their statutory duty of care to her and for negligence in allowing her detention.

She is also seeking exemplary and punitive damages for what she said is their negligence and failure to have her removed from police custody to a facility more fitting for the detention of minors.