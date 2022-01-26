Seven arrested over $18.5m Corentyne robbery

Seven persons including a teenager are now in custody in connection with the robbery committed on an Albion, Corentyne, businesswoman on Monday morning in front of Republic Bank at Rose Hall, Corentyne.

Commander of Region Six, Boodnarine Persaud yesterday told Stabroek News that police initially arrested six suspects who are known characters, some of whom were noticed in the vicinity of the bank on CCTV footage.

On Monday evening, police acting on information proceeded to a location in Toopoo Albion, Corentyne, where the motorcycle which is suspected to have been used in the robbery was discovered submerged in a trench. Upon checking the motorcycle an identification card was located inside the seat.