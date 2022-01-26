US in human rights training for police, prison service

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) yesterday conducted training for members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Prison Service on human rights.
A release from the US Embassy said that training focused on the Department of State Leahy Law, which prohibits State assistance to foreign security forces if there is credible information that a security force unit has committed a gross violation of human rights (GVHR), to include extrajudicial killings, torture, forced disappearance, or rape under the color of law.