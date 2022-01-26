Linguists and translators are often confronted with the conundrum of there not being a true literal translation of one word from its language of origin to another unrelated language since the word may have more than one meaning or it’s tied to the culture and its usage pertains to specific circumstances.

The Kenkyusha New Japanese-English Dictionary defines the Japanese word Mokusatsu as, take no notice of; treat (anything) with silent contempt; ignore [by keeping silent]; remain in a wise and masterly inactivity.

Mokusatsu; older folks and historians still shudder at the mention of the word, while aspiring translators are taught the harsh lesson of an ill-timed incorrect interpretation of a single word. It’s a lesson well worth repeating. At the Potsdam Conference in Germany in July 1945, the Allied leaders, Churchill, Truman and Stalin issued a stiffly-worded declaration of surrender terms to Japan. The Allies, who anxiously awaited a response, had hoped that the Japanese would agree to an unconditional surrender and prevent a devastation of the Japanese homeland.

When Japanese reporters enquired of Japan’s Premier Kantaro Suzuki for his government’s response to the Potsdam Declaration, he resorted to the stock-in-trade reply that he was withholding comment, and utilized the word mokusatsu. According to the Kenkyusha Dictionary the word has more than one meaning, but Suzuki’s usage was an attempt to keep everyone happy. The militarists could take the harshest meaning and imagine a strong Prime Minister contemptibly brushing aside the foreigners while the more peace-loving politicians might interpret the statement as indicating that surrender wasn’t off the table. Alas, international news agencies reported that the Japanese Government thought the Allies’ ultimatum was “not worthy of comment.” The US Government angered by the tone of the Premier’s comments within ten days made the decision to drop the atomic bomb, levelling Hiroshima.

In the January 1964 edition of the multilingual magazine Quinto Lingo, an unattributed article titled ‘The World’s Most Tragic Transla-tion” recalls the “disastrous oversight in this most important of all messages” and the “inauspicious translation.” The culpability of the translator is without doubt. Historian Stephen Walker in his book Shockwave summed it up rather bluntly, “In a single ambiguous phrase Suzuki had sealed the fate of the nation.”

Today, Mokusatsu, or the Japanese Art of Silence, as it is commonly referred to, is revered as a negotiating tool, and its usage is heavily emphasized by business schools. While top negotiators accept that research, training and practice are essentials to bring to the table, they all agree the key to winning at negotiations is to know when to stop talking.

The Japanese have perfected the art of resorting to silence during negotiations that despite their counterparts across the table expecting it they are still unnerved by the whole experience. Long drawn out pauses are rather awkward and uncomfortable, and it’s human instinct to want to fill the sudden void, often without a complete train of thought. In these instances, a negotiating partner might unconsciously reveal what they are willing to accept, or constraints they may be facing. Whilst some instances of silence can be interpreted as a power move, the Japanese utilize the moments of silence to “read the air,” i.e. taking the time to examine the context to what is being discussed.

Following the controversial finish in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last race of the 2021 Formula One Season, seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton has opted for mokusatsu, going completely silent. While Hamilton was being spirited away into the night the media camped outside the Mercedes paddock awaiting the eventually futile results of the team’s protests over the strange events of the final laps, including the use of the safety car. Over the ensuing weeks, the world of Formula One has been rife with all manner of speculations, which continue to grow with each passing day, as to what are Sir Lewis Hamilton’s (knighted three days after the Abu Dhabi disappointment) future intentions.

Initial conjecture has Sir Lewis walking away from the sport at the height of his career, somewhat peeved of not achieving a record eighth title. Highly improbable, there are not too many Eric Cantonas in the sporting world. Another postulation suggested that he was just taking a complete break from the world at large, including social media. Probable. One supposition is that Sir Lewis’ silence is a negotiating ploy to exert pressure on the FIA to investigate what took place during the final laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The investigation which began two weeks ago is expected to be finished in time for the next World Motor Sport Council meeting on February 3rd. Far-fetched.

Sir Lewis signed a two-year extension with Mercedes during last season which keeps him with the team until the end of 2023, while earning US$50 Million per season. Sir Lewis, the most successful driver in Formula One history has unfinished business to complete. Perhaps Sir Lewis is utilizing the wall of silence not for any ulterior motive such as putting pressure on the F1, but rather to remain in a wise and masterly inactive state to put the past away and focus on the future.