Cave knocked out by Sweden’s Enontekio

Guyana’s maiden participation at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Amateur World Championship in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, ended yesterday on a losing note when Ijaz Cave was eliminated in his debut match at the Round of 16 stage.

Given a first round bye, Cave was knocked out (KO) by Sweden’s Robin Enontekio in the first round of their light heavyweight division clash at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

According to reports from Abu Dhabi, Doctors rushed into the cage after Cave was unresponsive for a few seconds but he subsequently returned to normal and was helped to his feet

Cave was then escorted to a nearby hospital to undergo medical examination.

It is understood that the two fighters were just one win away from earning a medal.