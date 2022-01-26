Sports

Cave knocked out by Sweden’s Enontekio

—IMMAF world c/ships

The shot that put Guyana’s Ijaz Cave on the canvas during the first round of his light heavyweight quarterfinal clash with Sweden’s Robin Enontekio yesterday in Abu Dhabi.
Guyana’s maiden participation at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Amateur World Championship in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, ended yesterday on a losing note when Ijaz Cave was eliminated in his debut match at the Round of 16 stage.

Given a first round bye, Cave was knocked out (KO) by Sweden’s Robin Enontekio in the first round of their light heavyweight division clash at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Jiu-Jitsu Arena. 

According to reports from Abu Dhabi, Doctors rushed into the cage after Cave was unresponsive for a few seconds but he subsequently returned to normal and was  helped to his feet  

Cave was then escorted to a nearby hospital to undergo medical examination. 

It is understood that the two fighters were just one win away from earning a medal. 