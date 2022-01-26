Holder calls for consistency

West Indies all-rounder, Jason Holder is keen to see his side take a lead in the five-match series against England today in Barbados.

The hosts are currently tied on one win a piece with the visitors following England’s narrow, last ball, one-run win last Sunday.

“I’m just focused on what’s ahead tomorrow [today], it’s our next encounter, no point looking at the last two games before we get to the one tomorrow [today] we have just got to keep challenging ourselves to play complete games,” Holder told a press conference yesterday.