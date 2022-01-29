India working out agreement with Guyana for oil sector training

The Indian Government is working on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Guyana Government that would see persons in the oil and gas sector benefitting from training in India, High Commissioner Dr K J Srinivasa said.

During an interview with Stabroek News, he said that the proposed training would see oil executives and technicians being trained in various aspects of the industry.

“One thing we are working very closely upon is to see if we can sign an MoU with your government for the training of your oil executives and the oil technicians so that we can help build the capacity here,” he said.