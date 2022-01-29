MPs Ferguson, Jones among eight freed of illegal procession charge -after magistrate upholds no-case submission

APNU+AFC Members of Parliament (MPs) Annette Ferguson and Christopher Jones are among a group of eight persons who were on Friday freed of a charge that they participated in an illegal procession last year.

Ferguson, Jones, Mark Griffith, Travis Ellis, Gordon Lucas, Gary Morris, Malcom Ballison and George Halley were jointly charged with the offence in May 2021.

The proceedings against the MPs and other accused were concluded yesterday when Georgetown Magistrate Rhondel Weever upheld no-case submissions made by the defence and dismissed the charge.