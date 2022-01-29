New North West Ferry to arrive before Christmas – Indian High Commissioner

The new North West Ferry is expected to be completed and delivered before Christmas, according to Indian High Commissioner Dr K J Srinivasa.

“The ocean-going ferry, that is well underway. We should have that here by end of this year before Christmas, even though the time [for completion] is ’til next middle of next year,” the High Commissioner told Stabroek News during an interview yesterday.

The vessel is being built by Garden Reach Ship-builders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) at a cost of US$12,733,403. It is being funded through an US$18 million grant/line of credit, with US$8 million in the form of a grant and US$10 million in a line of credit.