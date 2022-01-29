Three men on ATV arrested at Mahdia after gun, ammo found

Ranks in Regional Division #8 on traffic duties at Seven Miles, Mahdia stopped an ATV without any identification mark at 17:45 hours on 2022-01-28 and requested the driver to produce his licence and other documents for the said ATV, which he failed to do, a release from the police said today.

He and the two other males on the ATV were then escorted to the Mahdia Police Station where a 9mm hand gun and 9 live rounds were found on them. They are in police custody as investigations continue, the release said.