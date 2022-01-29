City Hall’s culture may be why such a historical building ended up in the state it is in

Dear Editor,

Over the past year, continuous efforts were being made to restore City Hall to its original state. As I could recall, extraordinary money was required to do repairs and when finished, the building was still unsafe. I must say I was quite surprised to see it costed sixty million dollars to conduct a feasibility study to decide if the building should be repaired and the cost to. Lack of proper maintenance caused that historical building to deteriorate to the state it is in presently, because we don’t know the importance of preserving a historical building. Looking at the condition the building is in, it would be safer and cheaper to tear it down and build a new one.

Editor, on Wednesday I had cause to enter City Hall compound and I wondered what sort of people would allow a historical building like that to reach such a condition, but looking around the compound, I didn’t have to guess. Approximately two weeks ago, people going to pay their rates and taxes got directed to another building in the compound, because restoration work had commenced on City Hall. People were directed to sit on chairs that were under a shed and some were in the sun. Two booths were in operation and after four-five customers, the cashier would block her windows for 10-15 minutes. There’s staff there to monitor the line system, but conveniently they would disappear, and someone who is not in the line would walk to the booth and push their paper in and get look after.

After some two hours, the people got agitated and began voicing their concerns, which caused the monitors to bring the City Police with the idea of intimidation and threats of being locked up. I will say this without fear, that none of the employees working there have a decent attitude to deal with customers. They all operate as if they are Lord/master. When the people complained of their slothfulness, the cashiers threatened to close their booth. Finally Editor, the Mayor passed the crowd and just at glanced at them, waved his hand and walked away. One lady called out saying that everyone has to join one line and there’s no provision for the elderly or pregnant people. Surprisingly, the mayor didn’t hear, or choose to ignore, and continued along his way. What was sickening too, is that directly behind the chairs, there is a overflowing sewerage tank, and from its condition, that has been going in for a very long time. You take one look at the toilet’s appearance and all urges to use it – vanish. If people could work comfortably under those conditions with attitude, no wonder such a historical building ended up in the state it is.

