Gov’t to go after assets implicated in drug related offences, AG’s Chamber says -owner of Mercedes Benz fails in bid to secure release of car seized after bust

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has said that the government will be intensifying its campaign to go after assets implicated in drug-related offences and others believed to be the proceeds from organised crime.

He said that the move is as a matter of policy, in the public interest and the pursuit of public order. Nandlall further stated that the government would be seizing both moveable and immoveable properties in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Anti-Money Laundering Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act.