Overflowing sewage chamber at City Hall existed some weeks ago and it has worsened

Dear Editor,
The letter writer on the overflowing sewage chamber at City Hall (SN Jan 29) is right. That situation existed some weeks ago when I visited, and again on Friday; it has worsened. What was ironic, the mayor’s SUV was parked on the manicured lawns, while the public has to breathe and smell, and almost stand in that filth, and the authorities, including the health department, have taken no steps to remedy the situation. Is it surprising support for the recent city clean-up was withheld and boycotted?
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed