Hinterland teachers to sign contracts in regions

The Ministry of Education is advising that all recent graduates from Regions 1, 7, 8 and 9 of the Cyril Potter College of Education will not have to travel to the Ministry of Education in Georgetown to sign their contracts with the Government of Guyana.

A release from the ministry said that arrangements are being made to have them sign the contract in their respective regions. This process is being facilitated through the office of the Deputy Chief Education Officer – Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development; an office which was created specifically for services like these.

Additionally, hinterland teachers were previously required to have a valid passport or ID card to sign their contract. This is no longer an immediate requirement. All graduates will sign their contract, with or without an ID or passport, and will have a time frame of six months to acquire same.