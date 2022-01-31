Guyana News

President visits park sites in Region Six, joins cleanup

In this Office of the President photo, President Irfaan Ali is at centre with one of the clean-up crews.
President Irfaan Ali yesterday visited the site for a proposed family-friendly recreational park at Corriverton Waterfront in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

A release from the Office of the President said that the Head of State examined the plans for the park, which is geared to promote family time and a relaxing atmosphere for residents from communities around the area.

A similar project is also planned for New Amsterdam, which was also visited by President Ali.  The President also participated in a clean-up campaign in Region Six.  