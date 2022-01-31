Guyana needs a few Sue Grays

Dear Editor,

There is a senior British public servant operating under the close scrutiny of the microscope. She is an Englishwoman named Sue Gray, who has been handed a daunting job. I have every confidence that Sue Gray will rise and deliver from the crucible of test in which she must labour.

Ms. Gray has been tasked with investigating and reporting on not one, but two powerful bosses. One is Simon Case, the premier public servant in the English system, her immediate boss; like I said, a daunting duty. And as if that was not enough, the other powerful gentleman to be looked into and reported on is the boss of bosses in merry old England, one Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister. Her job, pursuant to its terms of reference, is to investigate, document, and deliver. That’s it. It is not to draw conclusions, not to recommend anything. Her probe encompasses what went on in repeated sessions of reported rum drinking (better make that Scotch swilling, and ale guzzling) where the Prime Minister, Johnson, and other illustrious political company were present, and in possible violation of standing COVID-19 protocols. It could be the head of Boris Johnson, should Ms. Gray find smoldering cigarettes (smoking guns) that give away Mr. Johnson et al. The hounds are baying over there in the British Isles, and they scent blood.

They may get to taste it, as my belief is that Sue Gray will deliver the goods, but only according to what the facts and circumstances attest to, can bear. Editor, I share Ms. Gray with my fellow Guyanese, to cry out and cringe over who and what we have here for top people in the character and ethics departments. We could use a few formidable men and women in our public service, our nationalist unit, our media army, our politics brigade also, who are of God, country, flag, cook-up rice, cassava bread, curry, and macaroni I remind that all of those coexist alongside family. Save that in the Guyana of today, there is not one around. Nothing.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall