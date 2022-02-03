Two more plead guilty to Black Bush triple murder

Two more accused who were on trial for the 2016 Black Bush Polder (BBP) triple murder yesterday pleaded guilty hours after Indrawattie Rooplall testified that the accused were friendly with her husband before he and the two others were killed.

Carlton Chaitram, known as ‘Lyma’ of Mibi-curi (BBP) and Rakesh Karamchand known as ‘Go-To-Front,’ who are both represented by attorney-at-law, Mursaline Bacchus, in conjunction with attorney-at- law, Chandra Sohan, separately pleaded guilty to three counts of murder yesterday.

They are accused of murdering Pawan Chandradeo, 38; his son, Jaikarran Chandradeo, 15; and his brother-in-law, Naresh Rooplall, 33, at the Mibicuri Backdam.