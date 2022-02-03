Trinidad mom, 40, murdered on eve of daughter’s birthday

(Trinidad Guardian) One day after police identified 21-year-old Keithisha Cudjoe as the latest woman to be murdered in 2022, someone shot a San Fernando mother of two after she left for work yesterday.

Salina Mohammed, 40, died less than 24 hours before her daughter celebrated her 16th birthday.

Mohammed had just left her home at Palmiste Bend to work at Marine Outboard along Independence Avenue, San Fernando.

Police said that at 8.05 am her silver Nissan Wingroad wagon was observed a short distance from her home at a standstill with a male person standing on the roadway near to the front passenger door.

Reports indicate that they appeared to be engaged in a conversation.

Police said that as Mohammed’s vehicle suddenly sped off, three loud explosions were heard and a male person ran along the roadway and entered another vehicle which drove away.

Residents found Mohammed’s bloodied body slumped in the driver’s seat.

It appeared the wagon rolled into the wall after her killer shot her.