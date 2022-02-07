Conviction of US businessman in gold smuggling case could shed new light on 2012 Curacao heist

The conviction of a Florida businessman for smuggling gold into the United States purportedly imported from Curacao may provide clues as to what had been the intended pathway for 476 pounds of the precious metal spirited out of this country before it was stolen in 2012 from a Guyanese fishing boat which was docked on the Dutch Caribbean island.

Despite the US$11.5m value of the gold and the reality that there was a major smuggling operation from Guyana, none of the governments since the heist have made any serious effort to determine who was behind the elaborate operation or to retrieve any of the gold that might have been found by the Curacao authorities.