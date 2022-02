A man was shot dead on Leopold Street this morning while attempting to part a fight between friends.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Carlos Waithe, from Norton Street, who sustained one shot to the head.

According to Waithe’s mother, Shawna Romain, her son was shot by his own friend who robbed him of his gold chain, gold band and US currency.

It was reported that the perpetrator and his friends fled the scene.