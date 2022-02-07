Dear Editor,

The Attorney General in claiming the benefits of the massive $552B injection of public funds into an already overheating economy describes it as “like injecting a racehorse with a huge dose of steroid before the race begins.”

I think he meant adrenaline which is an illegal but common and open practice in Guyanese horse racing.

I recall a race at Bushlot where one horse, so injected, shot out of the gate only to flag in the homestretch and come dead last.

To continue with the metaphor, Anil should also be advised that such unruly horses often throw their jockeys.

Yours sincerely,

Lynn Nicholas