Guyana to launch campaign for membership of UN Security Council, Todd says - as part of expanded diplomatic footprint

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd last Friday said that the proposed $6.1 billion allocation for his ministry will ensure the enhancement of Guyana’s presence abroad while at the same time building capacity of staff based locally and overseas.

Todd noted that some $3.6 billion is dedicated towards this country’s Foreign Policy Programme, and among a long list of plans for this year is a campaign for a place as a non-permanent member on the UN Security Council. He said $5 million has been allocated towards the campaign.

Speaking during his contribution to the budget debate in the National Assembly, Todd also highlighted plans for the establishment of a consulate in the United Arab Emirates and for Guyana to have a presence in the Joint CARICOM Mission in Nairobi, Kenya.