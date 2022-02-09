$55M approved for fisheries support services

The brackish water shrimp initiative being promoted by President Irfaan Ali is set to receive approximately $30 million from the 2022 budget following the Committee of Supply’s approval of $55 million for one aspect of the fisheries sector.

The monies were approved yesterday as part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s capital expenditure and form part of the larger $743.7 million for the fisheries sector.

Back in December last year, President Ali had said that Guyana is uniquely positioned to capitalize from “niche markets” and during his interactions with the diaspora, he discovered the demand for brackish water shrimp. The Head of State had made the disclosure at the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) 26th award ceremony.