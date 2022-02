City approves its 2022 budget of over $2B

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Monday approved its 2022 budget which is in excess of $2 billion.

In a Georgetown Mayor and City Council Facebook post on Monday night, it was stated, “The Mayor and Councilors of the city of Georgetown this morning approved the 2022 budget of over 2 billion dollars.”

The M&CC budget was presented by Councillor Oscar Clarke, Chairman of the Finance Committee.