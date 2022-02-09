Jagdeo says `Su’ has denied making bribery allegations

In the aftermath of stunning bribery allegations put to him on February 1st by US-based media outlet, VICE News, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that the man who it was claimed had made them has denied this.

Following a day of widespread speculation about the allegations which were reported in yesterday’s Stabroek News based on footage of the interview posted on Jagdeo’s Facebook page, the Vice President held a press conference to again reject the bribery claims.

He also cast the claims as an attempt to place him and Guyana at the centre of a China and US power feud.