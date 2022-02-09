Police re-launch use of traffic ladders

In a bid to ease congestion in the city, traffic ranks of the Guyana Police Force, more particularly in Regional Division #4 ‘A’, have been outfitted with ‘traffic ladders’ which will aid them in dispensing duties effectively.

The Guyana Police Force had initially launched this initiative mid-last year, however, in October 2021 the fire which gutted the majority of the buildings in the Brickdam Police compound, saw all the ladders being destroyed.

A release from the police yesterday said that more recently, considering the immediate need to ease congestion, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn donated several of the ‘traffic ladders’ which the Traffic Department put into immediate use.

Inspector Boyce said that they will be used during peak traffic periods at:

Brickdam and Avenue of the Republic

Croal Street and Avenue of the Republic

Regent and Camp streets.

The equipment will not only enable motorists to see the traffic ranks giving hand signals but also help them to see each other to better coordinate the flow of traffic.

It is expected that congestion will ease significantly especially at peak times.