Batting again in focus for WI in second ODI

West Indies batsmen will need to find answers to the conundrum posed by the Indian spinners if they are to keep the Paytm three-match One-Day International Series alive by winning today’s second match.

The visitors crumbled for 176 all out under the pressure of the host spinners at Ahmedabad Sunday, the seventh consecutive time they were unable to bat their full quota of 50 overs.

Since the start of 2021, the West Indies have featured in 13 ODIs and have lost their first three wickets before reaching 50 runs eight times. Fourteen of the 39 partnerships have been for less than 10 runs.

There have been three partnerships of over 100 runs and two half century partnerships.

The West Indies have only won 18 of their 47 ODIs since the start of the pandemic.

Shai Hope currently is the only batsman to average over 50 but has only crossed 50 once in his last five innings.

His opening partner, Brandon King, has struggled to find his footing and has an average of just 22. He could make way for Nkrumah Bonner.

Darren Bravo has also been up and down with scores of 18, 18, 0, 2, 102, 10 and 37 not out since the start of 2021.

Similarly, Nicholas Pooran has scored just a single half century in the same period while Kieron Pollard struck three fifties and four single-figure scores.

A lot has rested on the shoulders of former captain, Jason Holder, who has continuously dug the West Indies out of holes dug by their batsmen.

The West Indies will want to strengthen their batting and will be encouraged by the contributions of spinning all-rounders, Akeal Hosein and Fabian Allen with the bat.

According to Hosein at a press conference yesterday, his side will not be discouraged by the results of the first match.

“The conversations were generally not to let our heads down. Yes, we’ve lost the match and it’s a short series, three matches but more about picking the positives from what took place in the game. We lost but there are positives and how we plan to bounce back and come back stronger in the second game,” he said.

In an effort to boost the batting, the visitors could be tempted to replace Kemar Roach with Romario Shepherd who can provide some firepower towards the bottom and complement Alzarri Joseph, Holder and Pollard.

On the other hand, with the conditions being spin friendly, West Indies could gamble and play leg spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr.

It will not be an easy fight for West Indies as India have now brought back five of their key players who were out due to Covid-19.

KL Rahul should be drafted back into the side as skipper, Rohit Sharma’s opening partner leaving Ishan Kishan out of the playing XI.

The match bowls off at 04.00 hours today.