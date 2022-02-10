UK law firm interested in collaborating on Arbitration Bill, Environmental Law

With the government seeking to make Guyana an arbitration hub, a United Kingdom law firm – Signature Litigation – has expressed interest in collaborating with the administration on the revamping of the arbitration laws of Guyana.

Back in 2020, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall had announced that the government has engaged the services of retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Belize, Courtney Abel to review and upgrade Guyana’s existing arbitration legislation.

Signature Litigation’s Bernhard Maier is currently in Guyana as part of the high-level United Kingdom trade mission where they are seeking to advance their interests in Guyana. He has met with President Irfaan Ali and Nandlall along with a series of local lawyers where collaboration was discussed.