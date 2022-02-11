Gov’t plans to transform GDF – President

Stating that the country has no interest in seeking confrontation or conflict, President Irfaan Ali yesterday said that the Government plans to transform the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) into an intelligence- and technology-driven institution to safeguard the nation’s resources and protect against threats and challenges that may arise.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces noted that this year a sum of $17.6 billion has been allocated for the GDF to strengthen its state of readiness.

“Guyana has no interest in seeking confrontation or conflict. We desire peace and we are pursuing peace including through the cultivation of relations with our neighbours and with other countries and their militaries….We will continue to strengthen the force’s capability in the years ahead. We are looking at a smarter force with greater utilisation of technology and intelligence,” Ali said.