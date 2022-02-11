Corentyne homes

PhotosCorentyne homesBy Stabroek News February 11, 2022 The construction of the first 100 homes at Williamsburg/Hampshire, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) is progressing under the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CHPA). A CH&PA release yesterday said that the homes, which are being built at a total cost of $750 million, are currently at various stages of completion. Measuring 20 feet by 30 feet, these are two-bedroom flat units with living room and washroom facilities. (Photo by Sydel Thomas, CHPA.)Comments
