Kavin Singh, the prisoner who was recently recaptured after he escaped from the Lusignan prison was yesterday sentenced to 24 months in jail.

Eighteen-year-old Singh appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where he was charged for escaping from lawful custody.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced.

Singh was admitted to the prison on December 6, 2021 on charges of possession of ammunition and firearm and armed robbery.