Complaints by employees at the Chinese company, Guyana Man-ganese Inc (GMI) of dire working conditions are engaging the attention of the Ministry of Labour.

The statement by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton came in light of the complaints received by the Guyana Agricul-tural and General Workers Union (GAWU) on working conditions at the company’s Matthews Ridge location in the North West district.

GMI could not be contacted by Stabroek News for comment.