Trinidad man shot dead while liming at bar

(Trinidad Guardian) A 26-year-old man from Santa Cruz who was shot while liming at a bar at Bourg Mulatresse died at hospital.

The victim was identified as Jamal Blake.

Blake was also a member of the T&T Defense Force.

Police said at about 1.50 am Blake was liming at a bar at the corner of Grand Curucaye Road, Bourg Mulatresse when two men with guns approached him and opened fire.

Blake and a woman, 39, were both shot.

Police said Blake was shot in the chest and the woman in the right leg.

Both wounded victims were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment, however, Blake was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are yet to determine a motive for the killing.