Ali sets maximum interest rate for foreign capital

Guyana holds an open door policy to investors but strong local content and low interest rates are qualifying criteria, President Irfaan Ali yesterday said.

With hundreds of potential foreign investors here for the first locally organised energy conference and expo and many others accessing online, Ali stated that government’s focus is fuelled by long-term development of energy with its citizens benefitting being paramount.

“We are welcoming capital but the capital must come at the right price, so I am giving an open invitation like we did before,” the President said during his address to the 2022 International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana which started yesterday and runs until Friday.