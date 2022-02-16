Gov’t mulling creation of national oil company – Jagdeo

A decision on the establishment of a National Oil Company (NOC) for Guy-ana will be made by the end of September this year, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday announced as he shared insight into government’s position on key developments in the oil & gas sector.

Jagdeo, whose portfolio includes policy decisions on oil and gas, was one of the speakers at the Inter-national Energy Conference being held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, in Kingston, Georgetown this week.

“…alternately use those blocks to form a national oil company because we have had some proposals from people in this room; large operators, to work with the government in a National Oil Company and utilise the remaining blocks…”, Jagdeo inform-ed during his brief presentation.