Guyana actively pursuing sale of carbon credits – Bharrat

Guyana is actively pitching selling carbon credits to states and multinational petroleum operators.

“We are having discussions with all stakeholders. We just had a meeting with the Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia and the president would have made that pitch that we have carbon credits that we could market. Very soon we are looking to start this, though the LCDS (Low Carbon Development Strategy) of course, and of course ExxonMobil will be someone we will discuss that along with all the other operators,” Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat yesterday told Stabroek News.

“I think there is allocation with most of these oil companies now in their budget to offset. So definitely we will pursue. Discussions are on but nothing agreed to as yet,” he added.