Teen files separate lawsuit against cops over detention at East La Penitence Police Station

Just under a month after suing the Childcare and Protection Agency (C&PA) and the Attorney General (AG) for more than $25 million in damages for what she said was her unlawful detention, the 14-year-old has now filed an almost $200 million suit against the Guyana Police Force.

Her $155 million claim is directly against Police Constable Orlando Harris and Police Corporal Amelia James who she said respectively arrested and supervised her detention at the East La Penitence Police Station.

The Commissioner of Police has also been listed as a defendant in this new suit.