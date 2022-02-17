GRO is not processing birth certificates for babies

Dear Editor,

I have a six (6) months old child and this has been my second application for a birth certificate only to be told by the GRO that certificates for babies aren’t being processed as yet. When I asked the staff when it will be ready, her answer was, she doesn’t know! On my visits to GRO, I met several other parents who are waiting over one (1) year after the birth of the child for certificates! What is the delay? Why so long for a birth certificate? Does my child need to become an adult before receiving a birth certificate? Without this certificate, I am unable to process any document for her; no passport, no bank account. A process that used to be two (2) weeks now has become more tedious for something of such importance. Can you please become efficient GRO? An entire nation is born daily.

Sincerely,

Samantha Singh