This foreign company has no respect for statutory institutions in this country

Dear Editor,

In a letter published in your February 05, 2022 edition, I mentioned a “foreign mining company” that has control over a road in the Mazaruni area that was denying me usage of the road. Please allow me to get into specifics today.

The company in question is located at Atlantic Ville, E.C.D. In spite of being written to by GGMC, they have been defiant. They seem to be a law onto themselves. Definitely they have no respect for statutory institutions in this country. For sure they think Guyanese citizens are ‘canon fodders’, ‘easy pickings’. The fact that Guyanese citizens are the ones on the ground, doing the actual dirty work, is of no consolation. Let me say it once again , no one can have an exclusive right over of any “private road” in Guyana, once that road is constructed on public lands.

Even as I await the GGMC to provide a Mines Officer and Police to accompany us, I can’t afford to remain quiet. I have no alternative than to go public. This is my first stop. Other local media houses, Facebook, Twitter etc., will follow. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Trevor Charles