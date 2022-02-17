Abrams takes aim at 100m record —also want to qualify for World Indoors, Outdoors

Olympian, Jasmine Abrams kicked off her February activities in fine style on Sunday by lowering her national indoor 60m record in her second race for the season.

The USA born sprinter, clocked at 7.26s in a win at a meet in Albuquerque, New Mexico to set the new record.

The previous record she set in January of 2020 was 7.32s at the Bob Pollock Invitational at Clemson’s Indoor Track in South Carolina.

Before that, the previous record of 7.41s was held by Brenessa Thompson who had set that time back in 2016 at the Reveille Invitational in Texas.