Agricola labourer charged with robbery, use of aggravated violence

A labourer was on Wednesday remanded for allegedly robbing a woman while she was in front of her yard and injuring her.

Alvin Beaton, 26, of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the charge to him.

It is alleged that on February 12, at Agricola, he robbed Lynette Grumble of a handbag valued $3,500, $55,000 cash and documents and before, after, or during the robbery, he used aggravated violence against the woman. He denied the charge.