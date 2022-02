Annika Sorenstam to play first U.S. Women’s Open since 2008

Ten-time major champion Annika Sorenstam will compete at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open this June at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club.

Sorenstam, 51, earned an exemption to the championship by winning last year’s U.S. Senior Women’s Open. She last competed in a U.S. Women’s Open in 2008 and is a three-time winner of the event.

The World Golf Hall of Famer won 72 times on the LPGA Tour, her last title coming in 2008. That year, she announced she was stepping away from competitive golf.