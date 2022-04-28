Creative Caribbean programme launched

UNESCO, CARICOM and The University of the West Indies (UWI) have launched the ‘Creative Caribbean – An Ecosystem of “Play” for Growth and Development’ project in the amount of Euros 3 million.

A release yesterday from the project said it will be implemented over forty months and is financed by the European Union (EU) with support from the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) group of States under the ACP-EU 11th EDF Culture Programme.

Creative Caribbean aims to provide grants and improve the economic conditions of creatives in a bid to push sustainable growth of the Caribbean’s Creative and Culture Industry (CCI). The grant schemes are divided into three categories: industry grants, enabling environment grants and training grants.