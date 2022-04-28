IACHR recommends `full reparations’ by state to Isseneru villagers for human rights violations …gov’t given two months to advise Commission of measures to rectify situation

The Inter-American Com-mission on Human Rights (IACHR), in a landmark ruling, has recommended that the Government of Guyana adopt the necessary measures to ensure that the Region Seven Amerindian village of Isseneru and its members receive “full reparations for the material and immaterial damages they suffered on the account of the violation of their human rights.”

“The reparations must include measures of compensation, satisfaction and any other which are deemed appropriate in accordance with the Inter-American Standards including the provision of any required health care services to community members affected by environmental pollution,” the IACHR recommended in its report.

The ruling was contained in a December 2021 report of the Commission following a case filed by the village and the Amerindian Peoples Association of Guyana back in September 2013. The judgment report remains confidential at this time but Stabroek News was able to access a copy along with two letters to the government and petitioners informing of the ruling.