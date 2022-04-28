PAC hauling a former worker over the coals is beyond righteous indignation

Dear Editor,

The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) finally got off its throne and went after someone. Looking on the positive side, it is something of a start. The good is that the PAC gets to demonstrate that is on the job, and pushing for principled practices.

More of the good came in what was nothing less than the astonishing: both the PPP and PNC stood shoulder to shoulder in calling the police on this poor fella. I am deciding where to begin with the bad, given there are so many areas, choices, and what I would label disturbances around public works projects. This small-time former engineer is the smallest of small fishes. I am baffled that he is without political friends. This is unheard of in Guyana, which brings me to what cardinal sin he committed.

A part of me harbours this kind of thinking because the PPP and PNC members do not join hands to condemn failing engineers. He must have disappointed somebody on the food chain, or got in the way of people who wanted him out of the way. What makes matters a shade more pronounced is that the man is a former worker. For the PAC to want to haul him over the coals tells me that this is more than righteous indignation. The energy level and brightness of action relays to me that this man angered somebody, wronged someone, which is why he is now made the poster boy for supposedly spirited PAC correction.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall