Fourteen-year-old driver hospitalised after Fyrish accident

A 14-year-old is now hospitalised after he was involved in a serious accident along the Fyrish Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, where he was driving a car on Wednesday night.

The teen, of Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice was preparing to undergo a surgery yesterday and his condition was listed as serious.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that the accident occurred at about 23:10hrs along the Fyrish Public Road. It involved motor car PXX 350, owned by Durgan Persaud and being driven by 25-year-old Surendranauth Gopaul, and motorcar PNN 9096, owned by Azad Ali and being driven by the teen.