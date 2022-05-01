Dr Indhira Harry on mission to see mental health ‘Unboxed’

Some may say that Dr Indhira Harry was predestined to become a mental health practitioner but for her it was really witnessing the results of the holistic treatment of a person’s mind in the final stages of her studies that drew her to the field rather than growing up with psychiatrist Dr Bhiro Harry as a father.

Even as she practiced as a psychiatrist at the Georgetown Public Hospital she knew that she wanted to do more than just diagnose her patients. For her, it was not about informing a patient about what was wrong and sending that person off; rather, she wanted to be part of the healing process.