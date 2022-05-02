Panic after boat with 11 passengers capsizes at Parika

Panic broke out this morning at the Parika Stelling, Region Three after a boat that was ferrying 11 passengers to Fort Island in the Essequibo River capsized.

The incident occurred around 10:30, five minutes after the captain left the Parika Stelling.

When Stabroek News arrived on the scene, persons had gathered at the stelling and families were seen hugging each other. Some were seen crying and some were thanking God for their lives.

According to Rano Narine, who is from the Essequibo River island of Leguan, her family was visiting her and a trip was planned to Fort Island. She said they hired a Captain from Leguan and went to Parika to collect her relatives. Her relatives are from Corentyne, Berbice. Narine said that they had planned a trip to Fort Island for a day’s outing.

“As the boat was going, two boats were next to each other. However one big wave came towards our boat and the captain tried to (ride over) the wave but couldn’t and the boat capsized”, Narine said.

Diya Seenauth from Corentyne related that she was trapped at the bottom of the boat. When she spoke with this newspaper her clothes were soaked and she was still traumatized. Her aunt was crying and she was hugging her. Seenauth said she is thankful for life and thought that she would have died.

Another boat went to rescue the passengers and they were brought back to Parika. The police were also informed and were seen taking statements. Officers from the Maritime Administration Department were also around offering assistance.