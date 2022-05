Norton still to be invited by Ali for talks

Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton says that he is still awaiting an invitation from President Irfaan Ali for talks.

Contacted yesterday, Norton told Stabroek News that he has not received any formal invitation from the Office of the President and to his knowledge no correspondence has been sent to the office of the Leader of the Opposition.

“I didn’t get any…I am just here [waiting]” the Leader of the Opposition said.