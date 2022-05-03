GCB, WIPA extend condolences to Permaul on mother’s death

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) have extended condolences to West Indies test cricketer Veerasammy Permaul on the death of his mother.

The body of Waynumattie Permaul called ‘Dataley, mother of the Guyana and West Indies cricketer, Permaul was found Friday buried in a shallow grave at Kilcoy, East Berbice.

A release from the GCB stated that its president, Bissoondyal Singh and other executive members of the board wished to express sincere condolences to Permaul and his family at her passing.